KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $27.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 11289568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KALV

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 106,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $103,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,573. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $206,176. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.04.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.