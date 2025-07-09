Kathryn K. Chou Sells 5,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,061.04. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

View Our Latest Report on IonQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 698,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 569,061 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.