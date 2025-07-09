Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Senior Officer Janet Annesley Purchases 2,500 Shares

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Annesley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.45 per share, with a total value of C$56,117.50.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Shares of KEC stock opened at C$23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.90. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$24.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.
