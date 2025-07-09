Kosmos Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,931 call options.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,157.01. This represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 6.2%

KOS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.