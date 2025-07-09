Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNG. National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNG
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 7.0%
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraken Robotics
In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.