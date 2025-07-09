Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNG. National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$913.50 million, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

