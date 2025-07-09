Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%. On average, analysts expect Lexaria Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

