MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,227 shares of company stock worth $56,118,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

