Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 822,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Magna International had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

