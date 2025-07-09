MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $119,095,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 474,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 341,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,533,000 after acquiring an additional 236,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $46,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $215.87. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

