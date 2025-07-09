Medicus Pharma (MDCX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Medicus Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medicus Pharma stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Medicus Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

In other news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,248,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,280.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDCX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. D Boral Capital raised Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

