Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,282.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,206.44 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,156.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,195.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

