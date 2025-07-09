Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,127 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,192.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 261,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SiBone Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SiBone by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,642,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 264,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiBone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,444,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SiBone by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,953,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiBone by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SiBone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,386,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

