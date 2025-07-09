Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,127 Shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,192.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 261,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SiBone Price Performance
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SiBone has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.05.
SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
About SiBone
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
