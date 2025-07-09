MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Leanne Johnson Buys 54 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Johnson purchased 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £198.18 ($269.41).

GLE stock opened at GBX 368 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 468.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

