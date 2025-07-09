MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Greenridge Global

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNY opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. MoneyHero has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. MoneyHero had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $363.72 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MoneyHero will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading

