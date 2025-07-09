Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

