Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOYG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Voyager Technologies Stock Up 9.9%

About Voyager Technologies

Shares of Voyager Technologies stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

