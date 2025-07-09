M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $146.77 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.48.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

