Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

