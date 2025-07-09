Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Heico by 219,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Heico by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock opened at $318.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.19. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $328.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

