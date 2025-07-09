Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $792.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.29 and a 200 day moving average of $683.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

