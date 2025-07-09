Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 118.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $426.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $438.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.67.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

