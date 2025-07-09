Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,516,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,799 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,144,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

