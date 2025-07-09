Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,191 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $241.47 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $8,222,630.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,251,497. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,277,848. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

