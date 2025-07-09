Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

