Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.74%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

