Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,049,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,196 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,583,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,190,000.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

