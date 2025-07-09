Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

