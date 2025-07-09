Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $45.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

