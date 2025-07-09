Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DECK opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.