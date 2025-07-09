Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

