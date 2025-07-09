Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

