Mutual Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

BATS:FMAR opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $45.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

