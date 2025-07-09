Mutual Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $2,977,683. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

