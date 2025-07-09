Mutual Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,687.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total value of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,136. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE GWRE opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

