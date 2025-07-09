Mutual Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,534,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 610,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after buying an additional 437,984 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

