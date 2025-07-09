Mutual Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MCO opened at $499.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.07.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

