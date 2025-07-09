Mutual Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

