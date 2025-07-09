Mutual Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

KVUE stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

