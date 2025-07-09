Mutual Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9%

DOX opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.