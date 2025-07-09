Mutual Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

