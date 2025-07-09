Mutual Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 102,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,031.9% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Shares of REM stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

