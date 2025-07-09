Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,177,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

