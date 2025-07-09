Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,529.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,447.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,369.22. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,541.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

