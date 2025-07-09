Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

