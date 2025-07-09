Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,299 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

