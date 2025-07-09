Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,920,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

