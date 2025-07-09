Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Capital Southwest Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

