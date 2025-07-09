Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.98 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $297.86 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.