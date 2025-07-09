Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Workday by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $44,741,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day moving average is $249.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $17,424,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,612,163.12. The trade was a 41.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,826,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.68.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

