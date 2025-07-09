Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 83,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

